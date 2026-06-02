The World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico is just around the corner. Julian Nagelsmann’s side will fly from Frankfurt to Chicago at midday today, ahead of their final World Cup warm-up against the USA on Saturday (20:30 CEST). Travelling with them are the players’ shirts bearing the squad numbers they will also wear in their opening group game against Curaçao in Houston on 14 June (19:00 CEST).

The personalised shirts are available from the DFB fan shop and adidas.

Germany’s squad numbers for the 2026 World Cup

1 Manuel Neuer

2 Antonio Rüdiger

3 Waldemar Anton

4 Jonathan Tah

5 Aleksandar Pavlovic

6 Joshua Kimmich

7 Kai Havertz

8 Leon Goretzka

9 Jamie Leweling

10 Jamal Musiala

11 Nick Woltemade

12 Oliver Baumann

13 Pascal Groß

14 Maximilian Beier

15 Nico Schlotterbeck

16 Angelo Stiller

17 Florian Wirtz

18 Nathaniel Brown

19 Leroy Sané

20 Nadiem Amiri

21 Alexander Nübel

22 David Raum

23 Felix Nmecha

24 Malick Thiaw

25 Lennart Karl

26 Deniz Undav