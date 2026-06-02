News (engl.)
Germany’s squad numbers for the 2026 World Cup
The World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico is just around the corner. Julian Nagelsmann’s side will fly from Frankfurt to Chicago at midday today, ahead of their final World Cup warm-up against the USA on Saturday (20:30 CEST). Travelling with them are the players’ shirts bearing the squad numbers they will also wear in their opening group game against Curaçao in Houston on 14 June (19:00 CEST).
The personalised shirts are available from the DFB fan shop and adidas.
Germany’s squad numbers for the 2026 World Cup
1 Manuel Neuer
2 Antonio Rüdiger
3 Waldemar Anton
4 Jonathan Tah
5 Aleksandar Pavlovic
6 Joshua Kimmich
7 Kai Havertz
8 Leon Goretzka
9 Jamie Leweling
10 Jamal Musiala
11 Nick Woltemade
12 Oliver Baumann
13 Pascal Groß
14 Maximilian Beier
15 Nico Schlotterbeck
16 Angelo Stiller
17 Florian Wirtz
18 Nathaniel Brown
19 Leroy Sané
20 Nadiem Amiri
21 Alexander Nübel
22 David Raum
23 Felix Nmecha
24 Malick Thiaw
25 Lennart Karl
26 Deniz Undav
Categories: News (engl.)
Author: mmc/mh
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