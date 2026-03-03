DFB-Frauen record emphatic opening win over Slovenia in World Cup qualifying

Germany women’s national team made the perfect start to World Cup qualifying with an assured victory. In front of 19,169 spectators at Dresden’s Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion, Christian Wück’s side beat Slovenia 5-0. Vivien Endemann (6’), Elisa Senß (12’), Linda Dallmann (48’), Larissa Mühlhaus (53’) and Lea Schüller (71’) got the goals for the DFB-Frauen.

Compared to the second leg of the Nations League final in December, Wück made four changes to his starting line-up. In a 4-2-1-3 system, he once again put his trust in Ann-Katrin Berger in goal. In front of her, captain Giulia Gwinn, Camilla Küver, Rebecca Knaak and Franziska Kett formed the back four. Senß and Sjoeke Nüsken operated together in defensive midfield. Jule Brand started on the right wing, Endemann on the left, while Dallmann took up the central role. Up front, Shekiera Martinez made her first start for Germany.

DFB-Frauen straight on the front foot

It was Martinez who had Germany’s first chance after five minutes, though her effort from a tight angle landed only on the roof of the net. Germany’s opener followed just seconds later. Dallmann beat several opponents in midfield and sent Endemann through, with the winger finishing through the legs of Slovenia goalkeeper Zala Meršnik to make it 1-0 (6’). From the outset, the DFB-Frauen pinned the visitors back in their own box, and Gwinn’s long-range strike forced another save from Meršnik (8’).

The second goal came early too. Endemann drew two defenders towards her and fed Senß, who got the ball out of her feet and finished into the near corner from around 15 yards (12’). Germany did not let up after that either. In the next attack, Martinez was denied by a defender’s arm just a few yards from goal (17’). Further efforts from Gwinn (20’), Knaak (21’) and Endemann (23’) then failed to hit the back of the net. After an intense opening 25 minutes, Germany’s attacking play settled down a little. Slovenia saw more of the ball after that, but were unable to work themselves into any meaningful positions in front of the German goal.

Instead, Martinez threatened again from more than 20 yards, striking narrowly wide this time (35’). Shortly before the break, Berger was called into action for the first time. Former Frankfurt attacker Lara Prašnikar picked out Zara Kramžar, whose effort from 15 yards was kept out by the legs of Berger (41’).

Mühlhaus grabs a debut goal after just five minutes

Wück made three changes at the break, sending on Larissa Mühlhaus, Carlotta Wamser and Sarai Linder for Brand, Gwinn and Kett. Germany began the second half on the front foot again and made it 3-0 in the 48th minute. Dallmann played a one-two with Nüsken inside the box and beat the goalkeeper from a tight angle. Five minutes later, Mühlhaus was celebrating her first goal for the DFB-Frauen on her debut. Dallmann found space down the right side of the box and crossed towards Nüsken, whose shot was blocked at first, but Mühlhaus pounced on the loose ball and turned it into the Slovenian net for Germany’s fourth goal of the night (53’).

The game then lost some of its tempo again, and Slovenia also produced the odd promising move going forward, though without posing much danger to the German goal. Kaja Korošec forced Berger into her first save of the second half on the hour mark (61’). Wück then made his fourth change, bringing on Schüller for Martinez (66’). The substitute striker needed less than five minutes to get on the scoresheet. Nüsken took a free-kick quickly to Endemann, who slipped Schüller in down the left side of the box. With a clear run at goal, she lifted the ball over the leg of the advancing Meršnik and into the net (71’). At the other end, Kramžar had the next chance from a central position, but Berger gathered her effort comfortably (74’).

For the final 15 minutes, Wück made his fifth and final change, with Lisanne Gräwe replacing goalscorer Senß (76’). Nüsken had another chance in the 81st minute with a long-range effort, but it went wide. Shortly before full time, the ball found the net once more, but the referee ruled Schüller offside from the header (87’).

Germany’s second World Cup qualifier takes place on Saturday, when they travel to Stavanger to face Norway (kick-off 18:00 CET).