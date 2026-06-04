Havertz: “We all have the same goal”

Germany completed their first training session in the USA on Wednesday as part of their preparations for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, working out at MLS club Chicago Fire’s training ground. Kai Havertz, who joined up with the Germany squad from London on Tuesday evening, discussed his position, set pieces and the upcoming friendly against the USA.

Kai Havertz on...

…arriving in camp: I joined up with the squad yesterday. I’m happy to be here now and I’m really looking forward to it.

…his position: I can play in a number of roles. I’ve played different positions both at Arsenal and with Germany. I feel most comfortable in the four attacking positions. Recently, I’ve played as a number 9. We’ll see how the tournament develops, but it will also depend on the opposition. For me, it doesn’t make a big difference where I play.

…his defensive work: I wasn’t always a player who did a lot of tracking back. That has developed at Arsenal, though. Football in general is moving in that direction too, particularly in the Premier League. Every player has to put in the defensive work. That’s become one of my strengths over the last two years. I want to help the team. We also have to work hard defensively and be ready in every situation.

…the quality in the squad: It’s better to have too many good players than too few. We have a lot of good players, including young ones like Jamal. We have the versatility in the squad that you need over the course of a tournament. In 2014, so many players played important roles, including those who came off the bench and turned games around. We need every player, including those who can play in different positions. Of course, we have a clear plan and lads who will start games. The coach is trying to make the best possible use of that.

…the competition up front: Deniz’s stats speak for themselves. He’s had an outstanding season with Stuttgart. He’s an established part of the national team, and he knows that, as do all the players. No one here feels threatened by anyone else. We have to function together as a team. Everyone has to be ready when called upon. There isn’t some huge battle going on here – everyone is there for each other. That’s the most important thing.

…the different types of strikers in the squad: All three strikers like getting on the ball and helping us work it into the box. Everyone has different strengths. Deniz has great instincts in the box, a good scoring record and is often in the right positions. Nick is also excellent on the ball technically, and with his height, he brings a certain presence in the box. I’m somewhere in between. We have different qualities, but we all have the same goal. We support each other and there won’t be any drama. We’re here together and our shared aim is to go far.

…playing UNO in the team: I haven’t noticed any UNO being played yet. I’m a good UNO player and I’m hoping for an invitation.

…set pieces: They’re extremely important and can decide big games. If you’re struggling to break a team down in open play, a set piece can be decisive. We have a fantastic set-piece coach who is there to support us. He prepares us as well as possible for our opponents. We have to make the most of every set piece and turn those situations into chances. We’ll be working a lot on that over the course of the next week.

…Leroy Sané: Leroy is a great guy and someone you have fun with every day. He brings good energy and is always there for the younger players. He’s one of the best players around and has shown his quality in England and at Bayern. He can make the difference and decide games too. We expect him to help us on and off the pitch. We’re pleased he’s here.

…the goalkeepers: Enough has been said about that. I only really saw them properly this morning. It’s the coach’s decision, and both are outstanding goalkeepers. Oliver had an outstanding season with Hoffenheim. There isn’t much that needs to be said about Manu – he’s the best goalkeeper I’ve seen in my career. Germany can be happy to have such good goalkeepers here.

…penalty takers: We haven’t spoken about that yet. I’ve always been the penalty taker in recent years, but we also have good players who can take penalties well. There isn’t a hierarchy yet.

…the USA game: The USA have good players and a good team. A lot of them play in Europe’s top five leagues, including the Premier League. I played with Pulisic at Chelsea – he’s a good player. Pochettino is a great coach. It will be a tough game. They’re playing a home World Cup and their fans are excited. The USA have become a top footballing nation.

…the atmosphere in the USA: The Americans want to show their fans at home what they can do. It will be a good test against a good team. We’ll use it to get used to the pitches, the atmosphere and the time zones. We’re approaching the game like a World Cup match so that we can build confidence.

…leadership roles: I’m not someone who makes big speeches before a game. On the pitch, I want to take responsibility and lead by example, especially when things aren’t going well. We have a lot of experienced players here, and I’ve now been in the professional game for nine years myself. I know how I can help young players. Alongside the captain, we have other leaders, and every single player has to take responsibility. We’d rather have more leaders than too few. That’s why we’re happy Manu is here, because he will lead by example even without the armband.

…South American opponents: I know a lot of South American players. They’re friendly and funny. They give everything for their club and their country. It’s always difficult to play against them. From Ecuador, I know Hincapie, who I play with at Arsenal. Playing against him is always tough. I think South American teams could surprise a few people at the tournament.