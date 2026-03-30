Undav: “We really wanted to win and kept going”

The Germany national team won their final international before the World Cup squad is announced. Despite being clearly on top for long spells, Julian Nagelsmann’s side had to wait until the 88th minute for Deniz Undav’s winner in a 2-1 victory over Ghana in Stuttgart. DFB.de has rounded up the reaction to the game.

Julian Nagelsmann: We started the game really well. When we keep our tactical discipline, things go very well for us. Then we became impatient because we were so desperate to score. After that, we lost a bit of structure and left ourselves too open to the counter. We should have scored two or three goals in the first half. In my view, we played better than we did against Switzerland. Sometimes the team makes life difficult for itself. It’s a good thing that we always want to score, but it’s also fine if the goal comes late. It’s just as important that we don’t concede two or three ourselves from counter-attacks. We can’t be giving away goals like we did for their equaliser.

Deniz Undav: It was incredible to hear the fans right behind me. I really enjoyed that. Coming on and scoring the winner was brilliant for me. It was a perfect evening. We were almost completely in control in the first half, but we needed to be more dangerous and make more of our chances, otherwise it always becomes tough against a team like that. Ghana have good attacking players, as they showed with their goal. But we kept going and really wanted to win the game. We need to work on the finer details so we can be more clinical.

Nick Woltemade: The first 25 minutes were very good, we just didn’t get the goal. Then it became a bit wild because we got a little impatient. We were dominant in the second half. Ghana only really looked dangerous on the counter and we allowed a few too many of them. It was a tough game. It’s always nicer heading home with a win and we can take a lot from this match.