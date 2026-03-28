Wirtz stars as Germany beat Switzerland

The Germany national team won their first game of 2026, as they beat Switzerland 4-3 in Basel. Dan Ndoye opened the scoring for the Swiss in the 17th minute, before Jonathan Tah equalised nine minutes later. Switzerland took the lead again through Breel Embolo (41’), but Serge Gnabry levelled the score just before half time (45+1’). The highlight of the match was Florian Wirtz’s stunning strike in the 61st minute, which was cancelled out by an equally impressive goal from Joel Monteiro (79’). Wirtz wasn’t finished, as he struck late to win the match for his side (86’).

Julain Nagelsmann went with Oliver Baumann in goal, behind a central defence of Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck. David Raum and captain Joshua Kimmich started as the full-backs, with Angelo Stiller and Leon Goretzka in midfield. Gnabry and Leroy Sane played out wide, with Wirtz operating behind returning striker Kai Havertz, who made his first international appearance since November 2024 after a long layoff due to injury.

The match was quite balanced at first, with Germany taking the slight advantage. In the 13th minute, Havertz created the first good chance after combining with Wirtz, but goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saved. Shortly afterward, Gnabry attempted a shot from a tight angle following a corner, but it was blocked on the line (14’).

Tah scores his first international goal

It was the hosts who opened the scoring through Ndoye, who picked the ball up on the left-hand side of the box and fired a powerful and precise effort to beat Baumann at his near post. Germany responded quickly through Goretzka, however he couldn’t keep his effort down (20’).

Switzerland focused on searching for chances to launch counter-attacks and managed to get Ndoye one-on-one with Kimmich, but Germany’s captain shut down the danger (23’). Germany’s attack often lacked the precision needed to find a way through the Swiss defence. A corner was taken short to Wirtz, who crossed onto the head of Jonathan Tah to head home his first international goal from close range.

Germany continued to create chance, as Havertz battled through several defenders and tested Kobel from the edge of the box (31’). Goretzka then found him again with a fantastic pass, but the striker could only fire over the bar (36’).

Gnabry cancels out Swiss second

Switzerland rarely got out of their own half in this period of the match, as they struggled to find a way through Germany’s high press. This made the scoring of their second goal all the more surprising, as Embolo rose to meet a cross and restore Switzerland’s lead. Fabian Rieder had a chance almost immediately after to make it 3-1, but his long-range effort could only find the crossbar (43’).

Just before half time, Wirtz picked out Gnabry with a beautiful pass, who lifted the ball over the onrushing Kobel to level the score at 2-2.

Gnabry nearly scored again right after the break but was denied from a tight angle by Kobel (47’). Germany pressed for the lead, though Switzerland remained dangerous on the counter. Substitute Johan Manzambi was stopped just in time by Raum (52’), while at the other end Goretzka missed by inches (54’).

Wirtz crowns performance with a brace

Wirtz then produced another highlight from distance, forcing a brilliant save from Kobel (56’). Germany moved the ball well, and Goretzka also tried his luck from range, but could not find the target (59’). Wirtz became the focal point of Germany’s attack and capped his performance with a stunning goal, curling the ball into the far corner after a short corner routine.

Shortly after, Lennart Karl made his international debut, replacing Sané in the 63rd minute, while Nick Woltemade came on for Havertz. Woltemade almost scored in the 70th minute but headed narrowly wide.

Germany pushed hard for a fourth goal, keeping Switzerland pinned back and creating numerous chances that lacked the final bit of precision. Switzerland were efficient with their finishing, as Monteiro scored from the edge of the box to equalise.

Pascal Groß and Anton Stach came on for Stiller and Goretzka in the 80th minute. Once again, it was Wirtz who made the difference. After winning possession, Stach laid the ball off to the edge of the area, where Wirtz calmly curled it into the corner.

The next test for Nagelsmann’s side comes on Monday (30th March), as they welcome Ghana to Stuttgart for the second match in this month's international break.