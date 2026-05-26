World Cup qualification: Five players return to women’s squad

Germany women’s head coach Christian Wück announced his 24-player squad on Tuesday for the decisive qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The DFB-Frauen will be aiming to secure top spot in the group and book their place at the finals when they face Norway on 5th June and Slovenia away on 9th June.

Klara Bühl (FC Bayern München), Sophia Kleinherne (VfL Wolfsburg), Kathrin Hendrich (Chicago Red Stars) and Marie Müller (Portland Thorns FC) all return to the squad following injury lay-offs. Melissa Kössler (Denver Summit FC), whose most recent international appearance came in 2024, is also back in the national team after a lengthy absence. Christian Wück will be without captain Giulia Gwinn (FC Bayern München), however, who is sidelined with a shoulder problem. Nicole Anyomi is also unavailable through injury.

“Maximum focus, passion and team spirit”

“Our goal is clear: we want to finish top of this group and qualify directly for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil,” said Germany head coach Wück. “We will give everything in the upcoming games to make that happen – with maximum focus, passion and team spirit. Of course, missing those injured players is a blow for us. At the same time, we know others will step up and take responsibility. We have great faith in this squad and in every single player. Everyone knows what is at stake, and we know the team is ready to secure World Cup qualification.”

The qualifying campaign resumes with a home game against Norway in Cologne on Friday, 5th June (20:35 CEST). The fixture presents a first for the women’s national team, having never previously played at RheinEnergieSTADION. Around 24,000 tickets have been sold so far. Germany’s final World Cup qualifier will take place a few days later on Tuesday, 9th June (18:00 CEST), when they face hosts Slovenia in the capital, Ljubljana. Germany are one point clear of Norway in Group A4 with two games to play, meaning victory in Cologne would already be enough to finish top of the group and qualify directly for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.