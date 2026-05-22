Kompany: “We want to bring the trophy back to Munich”

The 83rd DFB-Pokal final brings together German champions and record cup winners FC Bayern München and holders VfB Stuttgart. Ahead of Saturday’s showpiece at the Olympiastadion in Berlin (20:00 CEST), the two coaches Vincent Kompany and Sebastian Hoeneß, along with Bayern vice-captain Joshua Kimmich and VfB captain Atakan Karazor, spoke about the game.

Vincent Kompany on...

...the significance of the cup final: Lifting the trophy will always be a historic moment. Stuttgart managed it last year, and we want to experience that feeling this year too. The team have been talking about it since day one. FC Bayern have huge respect for the DFB-Pokal, and we want to bring the trophy back to Munich.

...the season’s meetings with Stuttgart: When you play Stuttgart five times, you get to know the opposition very well. We’ve looked at a huge amount on them. Every game has had a decisive moment and, if you can repeat that, you can be successful. But you can also see the ways they can hurt us. It’s always important to find the right balance between learning and sticking to your own approach.

Sebastian Hoeneß on...

...what will decide the final: We need to produce an exceptional performance. That’s what we’re setting out to do, and it’s what you always need against Bayern. We got a taste for it last year, and now we’re here. It’s the best game you can have, against the best team in Germany and one of the best in Europe.

...the end to the season: We’ve managed to put ourselves in a good position. We’ve qualified for the Champions League and have been unbeaten for several cup games now. We’re playing in our second final in a row, and we’ve had pressure situations along the way where we showed great character. We’re confident because we love these kinds of games.

Joshua Kimmich on...

...Bayern’s cup campaign: You can see that the road to the final wasn’t straightforward, but that’s no longer relevant now. It will be decided on the pitch tomorrow.

...the pressure: From the outside looking in, only titles ever count. But when you’re involved yourself and look at the last few years, you realise just how high a level we’ve been playing at. Of course we want to win, but we won’t define the whole season by one game. I do feel we have a team where everyone is up for training and matches every day. To a certain extent, whether we win or lose is in our own hands.

Atakan Karazor on...

...the opposition in the final: We know what’s coming and we have to keep raising our level. In terms of motivation, nothing more needs to be done. We’re very much fired up.

...his final omen: There’s something I find very special: last year, I scored a penalty in our first cup game and we ended up winning the trophy. This year, I also scored a penalty in the first game... (smiles)