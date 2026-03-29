For the 2026 World Cup: DFB to open German House of Soccer in New York

The German Football Association (DFB) will open the German House of Soccer (GHOS) for the first time during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Located at Chelsea Industrial in Manhattan, the GHOS will bring German football culture to life across more than 2,000 square meters – welcoming fans, media and partners from around the world from June 11 (soft opening for the opening match Mexico vs. South Africa) through July 11.

"With the German House of Soccer, we are creating, for the first time in a World Cup host country, a central place where people from all over the world can experience German football – its unique passion, excitement, values, and of course its iconic players and major achievements," said Holger Blask, Secretary General of the DFB e.V. and Chairman of the Management Board of DFB GmbH & Co. KG. "And all of this in the heart of New York, the host city of the World Cup final. We have been planning this major project for over a year and a half together with partners such as the German American Chamber of Commerce, the German Consulate, the DFL, and the strong partners of the national team and the DFB. Our goal is to present an authentic picture of German football that goes far beyond the 90 minutes on the pitch."

The German House of Soccer will officially open on June 12 with a special Opening Night attended by the DFB’s senior leadership, including President Bernd Neuendorf, Secretary General Holger Blask, Managing Director Andreas Rettig and Sporting Director Rudi Völler.

Berger As Ambassador

Germany international goalkeeper Anne-Kathrin Berger will serve as an ambassador for the project in her adopted home.

Berger has played for Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) since 2024 and won the league championship with the New York-based club in 2025. Prior to that, she won four English league titles with Chelsea FC. She was named Germany’s Footballer of the Year in both 2024 and 2025 and won an Olympic bronze medal with the German national team in 2024.

"For the 2026 World Cup, a very special space is being created in New York — a place where we can showcase German football in the heart of Manhattan and, above all, make it truly come alive," says Germany’s national team goalkeeper Ann-Kathrin Berger. "Our football has so much to offer — strong traditions, a clear identity, and an enormous passion for the game. That is exactly what we want to bring to life at the German House of Soccer. I’m excited to help shape this meeting point — a place where fans can come together, connect with one another, and feel what German football stands for today and the energy it embodies. I am therefore delighted to be part of the German House of Soccer as an ambassador."

Three Areas - One House

The GHOS is divided into three distinct areas designed to appeal to all audiences – from dedicated football fans to curious newcomers – together showcasing a modern image of German football culture:

Match Day Area - Public Viewing And Stage Program

The Fan Area focuses on live football and German hospitality, featuring broadcasts of selected World Cup matches, a diverse program of talks, panels and relaxed formats such as pub quiz nights. Visitors can also enjoy authentic German food and beer at fan-friendly prices in an open, welcoming atmosphere for fans from around the world.

Soccer Gallery Area – Fan Experience

This area offers deeper insights into German football through stories, activities and exhibitions. It highlights fan culture, standing terrace traditions, and collaborative projects with partners. Planned features include smaller exhibitions and interactive fan experiences that showcase German football heritage and encourage participation. A key highlight will be the display of the most important trophies in German football history.

Champions Lounge – Exclusive VIP Area

The Champions Lounge provides a space for events with partners, companies and institutions. It will host receptions, networking formats and expert discussions on football, business and society in close collaboration with DFB partners and local stakeholders.

German House of Soccer – Overview

Location: Chelsea Industrial

525 West 28th Street, Manhattan

Dates: June 11 – July 11, 2026

Size: More than 2,000 m²

Press contact: presse@dfb.de