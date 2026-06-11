IMG Appointed as the International Production Partner for the DFB-Pokal

The German Football Association (DFB) has appointed the global sports marketing agency, IMG, as the international production partner for the men’s DFB-Pokal (German FA Cup) for the next four seasons, beginning with the 2026/27 tournament.

Under the agreement, IMG will produce the live international feed for sixty-three DFB-Pokal matches per season, supporting the global distribution and visibility of one of Europe’s leading domestic cup competitions. The live match coverage will include English-language commentary and graphics, added remotely from IMG’s production hub in London.

IMG will also deliver a suite of shoulder programming and digital content, including a dedicated "DFB-Pokal Zone" studio show, match highlight shows, highlight clips, feature material and promotional trailers throughout the season.

"Showcasing the DFB-Pokal to fans across the globe"

Kay Dammholz, Director Media Rights, DFB about the new partnership with IMG: "This new multi-format approach will provide international audiences with enhanced access to the DFB-Pokal, combining live action with engaging editorial content. We’re looking forward to working with IMG to further elevate the international coverage of the competition and showcasing the unique passion and drama of the DFB-Pokal to fans across the globe."

Richard Bayliss, VP and Head of Football Content, Studios, IMG, said: "The DFB-Pokal is one of the most iconic cup competitions in world football, thanks largely to its unique format and a history filled with amazing stories. With big clubs playing away at lower tier stadiums packed with passionate supporters, the jeopardy and authenticity of the competition is incredible, and the opportunity to showcase German football culture to a global audience is hugely exciting. By combining our global production expertise with high-quality storytelling and new formats, this partnership will ensure international fans can experience the drama and excitement of a competition unlike any other."

Strengthens IMG’s portfolio

The agreement further strengthens IMG’s portfolio of international football production which includes Major League Soccer (MLS), Roshn Saudi League (RSL), English Football League (EFL), "The Ligue 1 Show", and CBS’ award-winning UEFA Champions League show "UCL Today".

IMG also works with some of the world’s leading football leagues and federations to drive growth through a wide range of advisory, commercial, digital and production services. These include the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), Football Australia, Australian Professional Leagues (APL), WSL Football, and the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF).

The 2026/27 DFB-Pokal tournament is set to begin on 21 August 2026.