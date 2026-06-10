Several changes, zero conceded: rotated Germany side defeat Slovenia 2-0

The Germany women’s national team ran out 2-0 winners in their final World Cup qualifying match against Slovenia in Ljubljana, signing off for an international break of around four months with another victory. On his 53rd birthday, head coach Christian Wück made eight changes to the lineup that started the 2-0 win over Norway on Friday, when the team secured World Cup qualification early in Cologne. Wück did also gain the important insight that Germany’s ‘second XI’ is still far from fully settled, with plenty of work ahead on the road to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

In sweltering temperatures of around 30 degrees in the Slovenian capital, Germany found life difficult against the side ranked fourth in the group, particularly in the first half. The opening goal, an own goal by Lara Prasnikar (39’), came almost out of nowhere after a largely uninspired performance from a heavily rotated away side, with Slovenia having created the better chances up to that point. After the break, Germany looked far more purposeful and took full control of the match. Shekiera Martinez pounced to score her first senior international goal to make it 2-0 (50’), which proved to be the final successful strike of the game. By the final whistle, Wück’s team could easily have won by a wider margin.

Germany struggle to find rhythm early on

In front of more than 3,000 spectators, the opening phase unfolded as expected: the hosts ceded possession to Germany and sat deep, looking to spring fast counter-attacks. However, the significantly reshuffled German side lacked precision in their combination play and struggled to find a cutting edge. Their first meaningful effort came from Vivien Endemann, who turned and struck from the edge of the box, but her shot was comfortably gathered by Slovenian goalkeeper Zala Mersnik (13’).

Just as Germany began to take control and establish themselves in the opposition half, Slovenia launched a counter following a well-timed tackle from Lara Prasnikar. Former Germany youth international Maja Sternad appeared to have finished the move to put the hosts ahead, but the flag went up for a marginal offside in the build-up. The score remained 0-0, but Slovenia grew in confidence and continued to pose a threat, while Germany were largely restricted to defensive work. After a misplaced pass from goalkeeper Ena Mahmutovic to captain Janina Minge, Prasnikar unleashed a powerful strike from 15 metres in a central position (28’). The shot was straight into the arms of Mahmutovic, who also managed to deal with further danger in the following minutes, notably against Izabela Krizaj (30’).

Prasnikar own goal shifts momentum

It was not until around the 35-minute mark that Germany began to create more going forward again, and they were promptly rewarded. However, the opening goal certainly required a degree of fortune: following a flick-on at the near post from Sarai Linder after a Klara Bühl corner, Prasnikar inadvertently diverted the ball into her own net with an attempted clearance (39’).

Wück made a triple change at half-time, replacing the only three players who had remained in the lineup from the game against Norway: Elisa Senß, Klara Bühl and Carlotta Wamser made way for Sophia Kleinherne, Selina Cerci and Larissa Mühlhaus. The latter made an immediate impression with a dangerous curling effort (49’). A minute later, the ball was in the Slovenia net again: after a deflected 20-yard strike from Melissa Kössler was spilled by Mersnik, Martinez reacted quickest to convert the rebound and make it 2-0 (50’).

Slovenia’s resistance now appeared to fade, with their energy levels dropping. A far more dynamic Germany side created further chances, including through Endemann, who narrowly missed the target from around twelve yards out, having slipped just as she took the shot (55’). However, clear-cut opportunities remained relatively few and far between, even as Germany stayed firmly in control. At the back, they were rarely troubled and showed almost no defensive vulnerability. As a result, Germany remained unbeaten in their World Cup qualifying group, finishing with five wins and one draw.