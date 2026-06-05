Germany secure World Cup spot with 2-0 win over Norway

Germany sealed top spot of their World Cup qualifying group in their penultimate fixture, booking their place at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. Christian Wück’s outfit beat Norway 2-0 in front of 33,425 spectators in Cologne and head into their final game four points clear of the second-placed Norwegians. Marie Müller opened the scoring on her senior international debut in the 18th minute, with Carlotta Wamser adding a second before half time (27’).

Wück named Kathrin Hendrich and Rebecca Knaak as central defensive pairing in front of goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, with Müller handed her first appearance at right-back and Wamser operating on the left. Elisa Senß and captain Sjoeke Nüsken screened the back line in holding midfield, while Jule Brand, Linda Dallmann and Klara Bühl were tasked with supplying lone striker Lea Schüller.

Germany started brightly, pressing high and repeatedly looking to work the ball into the Norway box from wide areas, but the final pass was just lacking. Norway gradually found their feet in the game, putting Germany under pressure in the build-up, meaning early chances remained few and far between at both ends.

Müller nets on her debut

Each side caught their first glimpse of goal in the 17th minute. First, Brand narrowly failed to reach Schüller’s cross, before Elisabeth Terland was unable to connect with Caroline Graham Hansen’s delivery at the other end. Moments later, Germany made the breakthrough. Wamser picked out Bühl perfectly on the left wing and while Dallmann was unable to apply the finish, Müller swept home from 11 yards. Germany received a let-off almost immediately afterwards when the ball got away from the unmarked Signe Gaupset in the box, allowing Hendrich to get her body in the way.

The hosts did not lose their composure, though. Schüller laid the ball off to Dallmann in midfield, who surged through the Norway half before finding Wamser on the edge of the box, where the wide player curled a superb first-time finish into the far corner.

Norway pushed for a response, but initially struggled to find a way through a disciplined Germany defence. Shortly before the break, the ball did end up in the Germany net, but Gaupset was fractionally offside (43’). Moments later, Berger produced an excellent save to tip Lisa Naalsund’s long-range effort over the bar (45’+1).

Berger protects the clean sheet

Norway began the second half with a big chance, as Graham Hansen suddenly found herself free and with an opportunity from a tight angle at the end of a slick move, but Berger closed off the near post (46’). Norway were now throwing much more forward and repeatedly worked their way towards the Germany goal. Berger was called upon again in the 54th minute, making a strong save to deny Elisabeth Terland’s shot.

Germany kept giving the ball away quickly as they looked to go forward and only really threatened in the 51st minute, when Brand was a stride away from latching onto a ball in behind. Schüller was also stopped at the last moment after being slipped through (58’). The striker caused danger again in the 62nd minute but fired narrowly wide after Brand’s through ball.

Wamser and Bühl go close to a third

Wück made his first changes in the 66th minute, sending on Vivien Endemann and Melissa Kössler for Brand and Schüller. Germany then began to shift the momentum once more, with proceedings again taking place further into the Norway half. They registered two half-chances through Wamser and Dallmann (73’).

Two more Germany players entered the game in the next round of substitutions, with Sophia Kleinherne and Lisanne Gräwe replacing Müller and Dallmann (80’). Immediately afterwards, Wamser hit the side-netting before Bühl’s effort from the edge of the box was too central (81’). Selina Cerci also came on for Bühl in the 89th minute.