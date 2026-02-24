Veit and Mühlhaus called up to women’s national team to replace Kleinherne and Cerci

Sophia Kleinherne (VfL Wolfsburg) and Selina Cerci (TSG Hoffenheim) have both been forced to withdraw from the Germany women’s national team ahead of their upcoming training camp due to injury.

Head coach Christian Wück has called up Jella Veit (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Larissa Mühlhaus from the U23 national side to replace Kleinherne and Cerci. Svea Stoldt (Hamburger SV) and Marie Steiner (TSG Hoffenheim) have been called up to replace the duo in the U23 squad.

The Germany women’s national team are set to kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign on Tuesday, 3rd March 2026 against Slovenia at the Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion in Dresden. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:45 CET. Their second group-stage game comes just a few days later against Norway in Stavanger on Saturday, 7th March (18:00 CET).