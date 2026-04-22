Home Nations League games in Augsburg, Munich and Berlin

The Germany men’s national team will play their home matches in the UEFA Nations League following the World Cup this summer in Augsburg, Munich and Berlin. The decision was reached today by the supervisory board and shareholders’ meeting of DFB GmbH & Co. KG.

The DFB-Team’s first home game after the World Cup will be against Greece in Augsburg on 27th September 2026 (20:45 CEST). Germany last played in Augsburg ten years ago, with that charity international against Slovakia seeing now captain Joshua Kimmich make his senior debut.

That will be followed by the home game against Serbia at the Munich Football Arena on 1st October 2026 (20:45 CEST). Germany last played in the Bavarian capital in June last year, when they faced Portugal in the UEFA Nations League Final Four.

Facing the Netherlands in Berlin

The final home game of the World Cup year will then take place against World Cup participants the Netherlands at the Olympiastadion on 16th November 2026 (20:45 CEST). Germany’s most recent international in Berlin came against Türkiye in November 2023.

The national team’s new UEFA Nations League campaign begins with an away game in the Netherlands on 24th September 2026 (20:45 CEST). Last year, head coach Julian Nagelsmann led Germany into the Final Four of this competition for the first time.