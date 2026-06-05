Nagelsmann: “It will be a very exciting game”

The Germany national team contest their final friendly fixture before the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico tomorrow, when Julian Nagelsmann’s side take on one of the host nations, the USA, in Chicago (kick-off 20:30 CEST). During the pre-match press conference, Nagelsmann and Florian Wirtz spoke about the World Cup warm-up match, Manuel Neuer, and the current squad situation.

Julian Nagelsmann on...

...tomorrow’s match: It will be a very exciting game. The fans should create a really good atmosphere. The USA play good football and they are not always easy to get to grips with because, much like our group opponents, they are very athletic. They look to get in behind a lot and are willing to take risks. The Americans know exactly what it means to host a World Cup. I want us to earn the right to play out there as well and then let our quality on the ball come to the fore. However, we need to do that in the right order, working our way into the game using the right emotions. A lot will be demanded from us against this opponent, which is why they are a good team to face for our final friendly. We’re really looking forward to it.

...Manuel Neuer: He’s doing well. He’s on his way back to full fitness. Even so, his calf has caused him problems a few times this season, so we don’t want to take any risks tomorrow, in order to increase the chance of everything working out for him for the tournament. Looking ahead to the first group game, he will be fully fit and will return to team training next week. Manu has already played with his teammates many times, whether in training or in matches. He isn’t someone who needs a lot of friendlies to find his rhythm.

...Joshua Kimmich: Joshua always leads from the front. He is aware of his responsibility off the pitch too. He also takes care of matters away from the pitch, both in terms of the staff and the team. We’re very happy with him as captain. Over the years, in both international and club football, he has earned that right to lead the team into a tournament as captain. Joshua has the perfect attitude for life as a professional athlete and gives everything he has to win each game.

...the squad situation: Deniz Undav eased off a little this week. He completed parts of training again yesterday and took part in today’s final session. He won’t be able to play more than 30 minutes tomorrow because we don’t want to take any risks. Unfortunately, Lennart Karl picked up an injury in training today, so we now have to wait and see what diagnosis comes back from the hospital. It didn’t look good. We’ll wait for the diagnosis and then decide whether we call up another player or can continue with him. Otherwise, all the players are fit and healthy.

Florian Wirtz on...

...his current form and his role in the team: I feel very good and very fit. I do think my role has changed since the EUROs. A few experienced players have hung their boots up since then, so new players need to take on more responsibility. I’m definitely ready to embrace my role and I’m really excited for the tournament.

...Manuel Neuer: I played alongside Manu with the national team a couple years ago. Everyone knows what kind of goalkeeper he is and what kind of career he has had so far. I’m glad he has returned to compete in this World Cup with us. We would of course have had a very good goalkeeper either way, but I think he is the best goalkeeper there has ever been.

...his first World Cup: It obviously takes a while for that to sink in. As a little boy, my biggest dream was always to play for the national side and have the chance to be part of a World Cup. I’m trying to enjoy these moments together with the fans who are here and do my job as well as possible, so that people in Germany can have a great summer.