2-0 in Greece: U21s win crucial qualifying clash

The Germany U21 side won a crucial game in their European Championship qualifying campaign on Tuesday night, beating the now former group leaders Greece 2-0 in Athens. Köln’s Said El Mala (11’) and FC Augsburg’s Anton Kade (73’) scored their first goals for the U21s in the win, meaning Antonio Di Salvo’s side are now in pole position in qualifying Group F.

It is extremely tight at the top of Group F, with both Germany and Greece now level on points. Germany’s goal difference of +18 betters Greece’s by one, which could be crucial, as only the group winner qualifies directly for the European Championship finals, where spots for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles will also be awarded.

El Mala with a beauty

“There’s pressure on this team,” said Di Salvo before kick-off. Germany began the game without Brajan Gruda (muscle problems) but looked the better side in the opening exchanges. Kade tested Nicolaos Botis in the Greece goal early on with a shot from range (10’), before Germany took the lead from the resulting corner. The ball fell to El Mala, who reacted quickly and fired a brilliant shot on the turn to make it 1-0 (11’).

The game then swung back and forth until half time. Nicoló Tresoldi, scorer of a brace in the last game against Northern Ireland, missed a great chance on the counter-attack to double his side’s advantage. Greece played with physicality, but their attacks often broke down near the penalty area or were stopped by Werder Bremen’s first-choice goalkeeper Mio Backhaus.

Kade heads in the second

Greece increased the pressure after the interval, but the Germany defence stood strong. El Mala had two more chances on the break (55’, 61’) either side of an effort from captain Tom Bischof (FC Bayern München), which was saved by Botis (59’).

After Greece came close to equalising (71’), Kade struck. He found himself on the end of a Bischof free kick, heading home into the far corner to make it 2-0 (73’). Greece pushed for a late goal, but Dimitris Rallis was denied by a strong save from Backhaus (82’).

Germany’s qualifying campaign continues in late September, including trips to Latvia and Malta, as well as a home game against Georgia.