News (engl.)
Klara Bühl set for spell on the sidelines after suffering muscular injury
The Germany women’s national team and FC Bayern München Women will be without Klara Bühl for several weeks, the player’s club announced today.
The 25-year-old forward suffered a muscle strain in her calf during Germany’s training session on Sunday morning. The extent of the injury was ascertained following medical examinations in Munich.
Categories: News (engl.)
Author: mmc/ah
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