Per Mertesacker appointed managing director for sport

Per Mertesacker will become the new managing director for sport of DFB GmbH & Co. KG on 1st January 2027, succeeding Andreas Rettig, whose contract expires at the end of 2026. Mertesacker will be responsible for the national teams and the DFB academy. The supervisory board and general meeting of DFB GmbH & Co. KG had previously unanimously approved the appointment on Friday.

The 2014 World Cup winner is highly respected in both German and international football. After retiring as a player, Mertesacker took charge of Arsenal’s academy in 2018, gaining extensive experience in talent development and youth football during his eight years in the role up until this summer. The now 41-year-old had joined the Premier League club as a player in 2011 and won the FA Cup three times with the Gunners. Before moving to England, he played for Hannover 96 and Werder Bremen, winning the DFB-Pokal with the latter in 2009.

The centre-back won 104 caps for Germany and was part of the side that lifted the country’s most recent World Cup title in Brazil in 2014. He also reached the World Cup semi-finals with Germany in 2006 and 2010 and finished as runner-up at EURO 2008 in Austria and Switzerland.

From 1st January 2027, the management team of DFB GmbH & Co. KG will therefore consist of Mertesacker alongside Manuel Hartmann, who is responsible for DFB competitions and leagues, Stephan Grunwald, CFO/COO and responsible for IT & Digital, and Dr Holger Blask, chairman of the management board and responsible for marketing, sales and events.

“A key figure for the national team for more than a decade”

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said: “Per Mertesacker is one of the outstanding figures in German football. As a player, he was a key part of a highly successful national team for more than a decade before going on to lead one of Europe’s most prestigious youth academies. His expertise, clear principles and leadership qualities make him an excellent choice for the position of managing director for sport. I’m delighted that we have been able to bring him in as Andreas Rettig’s successor to help drive the DFB’s sporting development forward.”

Per Mertesacker said: “I’m really looking forward to this new role and the responsibility that comes with it. I have always remained in contact with the DFB, even after my international career ended, so returning in this role is something very special for me. German football has enormous potential. With humility, a willingness to work hard and the necessary patience, we want to develop talented players and people who can make the difference. Together, we want to create an environment in which players can take responsibility, grow through challenges and fulfil their potential, from grassroots level all the way through to the national teams. It’s an honour for me to have the opportunity to help shape the DFB’s future and contribute to its continued development.”

Alexander Wehrle, chairman of the supervisory board of DFB GmbH & Co. KG, said: “In Per Mertesacker, we have appointed someone who has been closely involved at the highest level of German football for many years. His deep understanding of the demands of both elite and youth football will be particularly valuable to the DFB as we work with clubs and our partners to develop sustainable solutions. The supervisory board is convinced that Per Mertesacker will bring important new ideas to the DFB and looks forward to working with him.”

Andreas Rettig, DFB managing director for sport, said: “Per Mertesacker is a man of great integrity who knows international football from the perspective of a Germany international, a World Cup winner and someone who has worked extensively in youth development. That breadth of experience is precisely what makes him so valuable to the DFB. His expertise will help us further strengthen the links between the national teams, talent development and the DFB’s wider sporting development, while ensuring we are well positioned for the future.”