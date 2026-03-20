The new Germany away kit from adidas

Partner adidas and the German Football Association (DFB) have today unveiled the new away kit for the Germany men’s national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team will wear the new shirt for the first time in the international friendly against Switzerland on 27th March in Basel (kick-off scheduled for 20:45 CET).

“It’s unusual to see a Germany strip in this colour – but I really like it,” said Germany international Florian Wirtz. “I’m really looking forward to playing in it soon. It’s also a great shirt for fans to wear casually, and it definitely builds excitement for the World Cup.”

Away shirt priced at €100

The away kit builds on the design language of the home shirt and develops it further. The familiar diagonal zigzag stripes are reimagined as a continuous pattern running across the entire shirt, inspired by classic design elements from vintage adidas shoeboxes. The deep blue base colour is a nod to the historic blue training tops worn by the German national team. Striking accents in a 1990s style are evident in vibrant light blue elements, arranged vertically to lend the design both dynamism and clarity. A subtle ‘Seit 1954’ (’Since 1954’) sign-off features on the hem.

The new Germany away shirt is available from today (10:00 CET) via the official DFB fan shop, the adidas online shop, adidas stores and selected retailers. The standard version is priced at €100 (€75 for children), while the authentic version worn by the players is available for €150.

The away kit will also be worn by Germany’s men’s youth national teams going forward. The women’s youth teams and the senior women’s national team will continue to wear the red adidas away kit. All teams will sport the same white home shirt, which is also available via the official DFB fan shop.