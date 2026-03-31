Zicai back in squad

Germany women’s national team head coach Christian Wück has named his 23-player squad for the two upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Austria. VfL Wolfsburg’s Cora Zicai makes her return to the side, having missed the last game due to lack of fitness following an illness.

“We have a strong squad and will rely on the players that have already helped us make a successful start to World Cup qualifying,” said Wück. “We’re delighted to welcome Cora back. With some players, like Larissa Mühlhaus, we’ve taken the decision to give them more experience with the U23 side. We’re in close contact with the coaching staff at the U23s and are keeping an eye on Larissa and the others.”

Three players set to miss out

Wück will have to do without one of his key players in Klara Bühl (FC Bayern München) due to injury. Sophia Kleinherne (VfL Wolfsburg) and Bibiane Schulze Solano (Athletic Bilbao) remain unavailable – both are back in training with their clubs, but April’s international break comes too soon for either of them to receive a call-up. Ten players are on standby, seven of whom have been selected for the U23s.

The Germany women’s national team will play the first of two games against Austria on Tuesday 14th April (18:15 CEST) at the Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremberg. Nearly 20,000 tickets have already been sold.

“The next important step on the road to the World Cup”

“We’re looking forward to Nuremberg and the atmosphere there,” said Wück. “We want to put in an exciting performance. We’re certain that, with the support of our fans behind us, we can take the next important step on the road to the 2027 World Cup.”

The second game is set to take place just a few days later in Ried im Innkreis on Saturday 18th April (18:00 CEST). Only the group winners will qualify for the tournament in Brazil directly, but the three teams below them can still hope to book their ticket via the play-offs.