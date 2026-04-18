Germany women held to 0-0 draw in Austria

The Germany women’s national team dropped points for the first time in qualifying for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Christian Wück’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by Austria in Linz in a game short on chances on Saturday evening. After last Tuesday’s emphatic 5-1 win, the DFB-Frauen missed out on a fourth win from four qualifying matches, but remain top of Group A4 on 10 points, ahead of Norway (9) and Slovenia (3). The group winners will qualify automatically for the tournament, while the teams finishing second, third and fourth still have a chance of reaching the Women's World Cup via the play-offs.

Austria, meanwhile, picked up their first point of the qualifying campaign, while Germany failed to beat Austria for the first time in their ninth meeting. Germany's next Women's World Cup qualifier is against Norway in Cologne on 5th June (20:30 CEST).

Four changes to the starting line-up

Compared with the meeting four days earlier in Nuremberg, Wück made four changes to his starting XI. In front of goalkeeper Ann-Kathrin Berger, Sarai Linder, Camilla Küver and Carlotta Wamser came into the back line for Giulia Gwinn, Rebecca Knaak and Franziska Kett. Janina Minge, who took over the captain’s armband from the injured Gwinn, slotted into central defence to complete the back four. Elisa Senß and Sjoeke Nüsken again started in the double pivot, while Larissa Mühlhaus came into the attack in place of Linda Dallmann. On the flanks, the head coach again went with Vivien Endemann and Jule Brand, with Nicole Anyomi leading the line.

Germany began full of confidence in the sold-out Stadion Ried in front of 4,300 spectators after their clear win in the first meeting and almost struck straight away with a double chance. The ball reached Mühlhaus via Linder, and her precise lofted delivery found Brand in the box (3’). The Olympique Lyonnais attacker got an effort away as she fell, but Austria goalkeeper Mariella El Sherif produced a strong save. The resulting corner also caused problems, but Nüsken’s header (4’) drifted just wide of the left post.

A patient game against compact Austria

The hosts set up differently this time, in contrast to their display in Nuremberg. Austria defended far more compactly and looked to strike on the break. Their first opening came after seven minutes, when Barbara Dunst’s cross just evaded Naika Reissner at the far post. After that promising start, however, the game gradually lost momentum in the first half. Germany had more of the ball, but lacked precision in their build-up play and failed to create any clear chances.

The German team also lacked ideas going forward after the break, with chances few and far between. Anyomi teed up Senß (49’), but her effort was harmless, while a Mühlhaus free-kick (59’) failed to find a teammate. Wück then introduced Dallmann for Endemann and Kett for Linder. Lea Schüller also came on for Anyomi to try to provide the missing threat in attack.

Minge heads against the bar and later sees red

Germany’s best opening of the second half eventually fell to Minge (72’). A well-delivered Mühlhaus free-kick found Nüsken, whose close-range effort struck goalkeeper El Sherif. Minge then headed the rebound against the bar from just a few yards out instead of into the empty net. Germany kept pushing, but Kett’s long-range effort (75’) lacked accuracy. After a lapse in concentration from Minge in controlling the ball (79’), Germany had to see out the closing stages with ten players. The captain pulled back the advancing Julia Hickelsberger as the last defender and was shown a red card.

The closing stages belonged to the hosts, but roared on by their fans, they were unwilling to take any real risks. After an Austrian corner, Germany won the ball and broke forward with purpose. Schüller found Dallmann (90’+4), but she curled her effort from the left just over the bar and missed the chance to snatch a late winner.