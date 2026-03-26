Nagelsmann: “Stiller and Havertz will start”

Germany begin their preparations for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico (11th June to 19th July) with their first international of the year away to Switzerland in Basel on Friday (20:45 CET). Ahead of the game against their neighbours, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann and forward Serge Gnabry spoke at a press conference about the mood in the camp and the squad.

Julian Nagelsmann on...

...his impression of the squad after the training sessions: We haven’t had many sessions, but the ones we have had were done with real intensity. The number of injuries is frustrating because you put a lot of planning into things and then try to put that into practice. Now other players have the chance to show what they can do. I’m expecting a good performance because the training sessions have been good.

...Angelo Stiller: Angelo will start alongside Leon tomorrow. It is an unusual situation when the two most reliable holding midfielders you have at the moment are both unavailable. It is something we have to react to. That is why we decided to replace that profile in a different way, and Angelo gives us that.

...Kai Havertz: Kai will start tomorrow. We want to give him the minutes. He has trained well and he will help us. He needs that rhythm with us.

...Antonio Rüdiger’s role: We will start with Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck. He has spoken publicly, committed himself and promised that he will give everything, regardless of his role. His training sessions have been good. He really appreciates what Schlotti and Jona have done in the time he was not there. He accepts the situation. Of course, I hope nobody gets injured, but he has an important role and there will certainly be games in which he starts. That said, you do not change your centre-back pairing too often. As long as the other two remain solid, that is how it will stay for now.

...Serge Gnabry: He is playing well, he is important for FC Bayern and he does not define himself purely through assists and goals. He has trained really well with us and is an important part of our team.

...Deniz Undav: Deniz has a very good return for his club, so he fully deserves to be here with us. I hope he keeps that going with us too.

...Lennart Karl: I thought his sessions were very good. He is calmer than I expected and gives a very focused impression. He backed himself a lot in training, but without going too far. At his age, it is crucial that he handles the hype well. When you bring a player that young with you, it is because he is so carefree. I have been very positively impressed by him.

...Jonas Urbig’s injury: He did well in training, so it is a shame that he cannot be involved because of a precautionary decision and a capsular injury in his knee. We had scans done on the knee and he might even have been able to carry on training. But there is no point in that if it only makes things worse, not for us, not for the player and not for FC Bayern.

...Jamal Musiala: The important thing for Jamal is that he is healthy and pain-free so he can reach his level. That is what matters. The injury keeps causing problems. When you cannot play freely because you are holding back, that is frustrating. He has to be at 100 percent. He does not have much time left, but I back him to do it. I have my fingers crossed that his ankle improves quickly and that he stops feeling any niggles there.

...possible changes to the squad before the World Cup selection: If the momentum changes between now and May, there could still be one or two changes to the squad. If another striker builds momentum or starts scoring a lot of goals, we could react to that. In defence, there is less likely to be much rotation.

...what he expects from his team: I want us to put in a brave performance. We want to establish our patterns, both in and out of possession. I am not expecting everything to be perfect, but I do want to see steps forward.

...the opponents: Switzerland are an extremely good team. They are very solid defensively, concede very few goals, give away hardly any chances, stay compact behind the ball and defend relentlessly. They have a lot of players who are comfortable on the ball and a good mix of experienced and young players. It is a solid team with a good coach that will really test us.

Serge Gnabry on...

...the focus on the two friendlies: Right now, the focus is on the national team, regardless of what is happening at club level. We are trying to win the games, and then everyone goes back to their clubs. Training has been good and intense. We are looking forward to the matches.

...his season so far: I am in a very good spell at the moment and, for once, I have managed to stay fit throughout the whole season. That has often held me back in the past, which is why I am very happy to finally be able to show what I can do over a longer period of time.

...his role as an experienced player: In a squad like this, it is my job to take the younger players under my wing, lead by example and show the kind of attitude in training they can use as a guide.

...his flexibility in attack: I think I have a good understanding of the game and I am comfortable with both feet. I have played in every attacking position for longer spells before – as a number 9, on the wings and in attacking midfield too.