Germany beat USA 2-1 in successful World Cup dress rehearsal

Kai Havertz gave Germany the perfect start in Chicago by opening the scoring after just two minutes, before Antonee Robinson levelled for the Americans in the 37th minute. Leroy Sané restored Germany’s lead shortly before the hour mark, and his strike ultimately proved decisive.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann named the same back four that impressed in the 4-0 win over Finland, with Nico Schlotterbeck and Jonathan Tah partnering each other in central defence, while Nathaniel Brown and captain Joshua Kimmich occupied the full-back positions in front of goalkeeper Oliver Baumann. Aleksandar Pavlovic and Felix Nmecha anchored midfield behind an attacking trio of Sané, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, with Havertz leading the line.

Germany could hardly have wished for a better start. After Nmecha was brought down, Kimmich delivered a pinpoint free-kick into the six-yard box, and a completely unmarked Havertz rose high to head home (2’). The early breakthrough gave the side an immediate boost, with much of Germany’s attacking play coming down the flanks. Nagelsmann’s side pressed aggressively and repeatedly made inroads towards the American goal.

Robinson nets a stunning equaliser

As the first half progressed, however, the tournament hosts gradually settled into the contest and began to pose a threat themselves. Sergiño Dest fired the first warning shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 15th minute. The USA enjoyed a spell of possession in Germany’s half, although they struggled to create any clear-cut chances.

Germany weathered that period of pressure and regained greater control, but the Americans found an equaliser in spectacular fashion. Following a partially cleared corner, Robinson found himself with space to shoot from 20 yards out and volleyed it emphatically into the roof of the net, leaving Baumann with no chance (37’).

Dest almost completed the turnaround six minutes later, but his effort from the left side of the area flew over the crossbar. Moments later, Tah produced an important block to deny Christian Pulisic (44’), while another attempt from the former Borussia Dortmund winger took a deflection and flashed narrowly wide in first-half stoppage time (45+3’).

Sané finds the winner

Germany began the second half positively. Nmecha tested the goalkeeper after a clever lay-off from Sané, although his effort was too close to the keeper (50’). The game then opened up, with both sides looking dangerous going forward. While the USA attacked in dynamic fashion, Germany remained patient and composed in possession.

Their approach paid off in the 57th minute. A slick move involving Pavlovic, Musiala and Havertz carved open the American defence, and Sané applied the finish to put Germany back in front. Nagelsmann responded by making a triple substitution just after the hour mark, introducing Deniz Undav, David Raum and Waldemar Anton for Havertz, Brown and Kimmich (61’). Germany’s high pressing after the restart prevented the USA from finding dangerous spaces, and they increasingly dictated the tempo of the match.

Baumann stands firm

The substitutions inevitably slowed the pace of the contest somewhat. Jamie Leweling replaced Sané in the 73rd minute and made an immediate impact. After being played through by Musiala, he opted to square the ball instead of shooting himself, and the move was cut out by an opposition defender. Shortly afterwards, Undav headed over from a Leweling cross (77’).

Further changes followed on 80 minutes, with Nadiem Amiri, Maximilian Beier, Leon Goretzka and Angelo Stiller replacing Wirtz, Musiala, Nmecha and Pavlovic.

The USA nearly found a late equaliser when Joseph Scally forced Baumann into an excellent save in the 81st minute. Germany remained dangerous at the other end, however, and Amiri came close with an effort that drifted narrowly wide of the post (83’).

As the match entered its closing stages, long-range efforts became the main source of danger. Baumann was called into action once more to deny Brenden Aaronson with another fine stop, ensuring Germany closed out a deserved 2-1 victory and head into the World Cup on a winning note.