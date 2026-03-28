Germany’s men’s national team started the year with a 4-3 win in Switzerland. Afterwards, national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann reflected on the game, focusing on the positives, the areas that can still improve and the next opponents.

Question: Mr. Nagelsmann, how do you assess your team’s performance against Switzerland?

Julian Nagelsmann: I saw a lot of good things. We scored a lot of goals and created a lot of chances, but we also had to withstand a few difficult moments. I thought the mentality was good, and so was the fact that we were fully switched on throughout. Even after conceding that late equaliser, the boys came back and deservedly found a winner. There are still a few things we can do better defensively, though.

Question: What did you make of Florian Wirtz’s performance?

Nagelsmann: What sets him apart is his commitment. For a left-sided number 10 to run and work as hard as he does is exceptional. He is already a big name in world football, and if he keeps that up, he will stay right at the very top for a long time with any club, because he is unbelievably good and always has the necessary intensity. Lothar Matthäus gave him top marks with a gold star. Who is going to argue with that? Nobody.

Question: Wirtz has had a difficult start at Liverpool. How did you help him?

Nagelsmann: It was a completely normal situation for a young person to have on his mind. He is a person with feelings and first had to come to terms with the fact he was getting some criticism. The level of it was not justified. We actually grew even closer during that spell and had a lot of very good conversations in which he really opened up. He is intelligent and completely open, so you get a lot back when you talk to him. He can take a lot from that period and come out of it stronger than ever.

Question: How do you assess Nico Schlotterbeck’s performance?

Nagelsmann: He was a bit unsure and not fully focused on the ball in one or two situations. He played a part in the move that led to Switzerland taking a 1-0 lead, but we’ll put that behind us. I want the lads to try things and be brave, so he is not getting a telling-off from me. He recovered well, defended with real determination and stood up really well to some physically strong Swiss players.

Question: And Leroy Sané?

Nagelsmann: I do not always expect two goals and three assists – it is about the overall performance. He showed flashes of what he can do, but he can still play with more intensity and do better. He has had decent game time at club level, but he has not played in many of the big games, and you have to take that lack of rhythm into account. He will get another chance on Monday to do better.

Question: What did you make of your central midfield pairing of Leon Goretzka and Angelo Stiller?

Nagelsmann: There was much less space for Leon. He found himself in three very good situations, and any of the three could have led to a goal. He took up good positions in transition and made a good impact with his pressing game, so overall it was okay. Angelo was superb on the ball, very calm, and that is his big strength – he very rarely gets nervous when he has control of the ball. But he can defend more aggressively, like in the build-up to us going 1-0 down. Still, he did well, especially considering he was called up late.

Question: How pleased are you to have Kai Havertz back?

Nagelsmann: He played very well and showed a lot of commitment, but he was just missing that little bit of luck. He played very selflessly for the team and had six or seven very dangerous moments. If he gets back to full fitness, then we see him as being on the same level as Flo, Jamal Musiala or Serge Gnabry – a game-changer.

Question: Is keeping a clean sheet against Ghana on Monday a must?

Nagelsmann: Keeping a clean sheet is always nice. Above all, I expect and want us to win the game. But I can’t make the players out there on the pitch do exactly what I want.