Alfred Schreuder joins national team coaching staff for the World Cup

Alfred Schreuder will strengthen the ranks of the Germany national team’s coaching staff, beginning his duties with the upcoming international friendlies against Switzerland (27th March, 20:45 CET) in Basel and Ghana (30th March, 20:45 CEST) in Stuttgart and working with Nagelsmann’s team up to and including this year’s World Cup tournament. The 53-year-old Dutchman, who won the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup with Feyenoord during his playing career, has previously worked with the Germany head coach during their time together at TSG Hoffenheim.

Julian Nagelsmann said: “I value Alfred very highly as a coach and as a person. With the experience that he brings to the table, this is a huge boost for the team as we look ahead to the upcoming World Cup. We made the decision to bring him in as an expert addition to our staff, with a view to freeing up Mads Buttgereit to be able to focus fully on set-pieces in training. We expect that dead-ball situations will be a really important element of this summer’s competition, and so we’re choosing to sharpen our focus on set-pieces in our preparations for the tournament.”

Schreuder: “Nagelsmann won me over”

Alfred Schreuder said: “We worked very well together at Hoffenheim, and there was a lot of trust between us. He won me over back then as a very young coach with his blend of courage, ambition and know-how. We’ve stayed in touch ever since. I hold it a great honour that Julian and his team asked me to support them as we head towards the World Cup.”

As an assistant coach, Schreuder has helped guide FC Barcelona to a Copa del Rey win, secured the Eredivisie title with AFC Ajax and lifted the KNVB Cup with FC Twente. He was also head coach at Club Brugge, where he led the Belgian side to a league title and Champions League qualification in 2022. More recently, he has been head coach at several clubs in the Middle East, and currently works at Saudi Arabian side Al-Diraiyah.

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