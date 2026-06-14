Nagelsmann: “Manu will start”

At the end of a flight lasting around two and a half hours across six US states, during which the Germany team gained an hour because of the time difference, the plane had already circled over the venue for their opening game at this World Cup. The Germany players were unable to get a look down into the stadium from the air in Houston as they came in to land, however – the roof of the huge arena was closed, ensuring comfortable temperatures Germany’s World Cup opener against Curaçao (19:00 CEST). Two hours later, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović stepped out onto the pitch in Houston for the first time ahead of the official pre-match press conference. “It’s a huge cauldron, the stands are nice and steep, and it’s a great stadium,” Nagelsmann said shortly afterwards on the podium, clearly looking forward to his first World Cup match as Germany coach. With the roof closed, the arena is pleasantly cool despite temperatures of more than 30 degrees outside in Texas.

Nagelsmann and Pavlović do not have much longer to wait for their World Cup debuts, with kick-off today at 12:00 local time. “That’s better for the build-up than spending hours in the hotel waiting for an evening game,” said Nagelsmann. The final team meetings had already taken place at Germany’s tournament base in Winston-Salem. “I’ll say a few more words, but the lads all know what is at stake and what they need to do,” explained the Germany coach, who also revealed that Manuel Neuer will make his return in goal. “All the players are fit and Manu will start,” Nagelsmann confirmed. Nathaniel Brown will also start, as he did in the final warm-up match before the World Cup against the USA. “He’ll start in this lovely stadium,” added Nagelsmann. Jamal Musiala will also be in the starting XI against Curaçao. “He needs minutes, and he has got better with every training session. We trust him completely. We need Jamal if we want to have a really good World Cup,” commented the Germany coach.

A meeting of generations

Nagelsmann compared the meeting with the World Cup debutants to a DFB-Pokal tie. “They don’t go into the tournament as favourites. That makes them dangerous. It’s like in the DFB-Pokal, where David and Goliath stories crop up time and again.” Pavlović is expected to line up in midfield alongside Felix Nmecha once more. “It’s great fun playing with Felix. We get on really well on and off the pitch,” explained Pavlović. “I love linking up with him. He’s a top, top footballer who does really good work both going forward and defensively. Those quick little passing moves we have every now and then are probably the best bit. I really enjoy playing with him.”

On the touchline, it will be a meeting between the oldest and youngest coaches at the World Cup, with 40 years separating Nagelsmann and 78-year-old Dutchman Dick Advocaat, who is in charge of Curaçao. “He’s a cool coach. Their qualification is a great story, and he deserves huge credit for his work,” Nagelsmann commented. Shortly afterwards, during Curaçao’s press conference, Advocaat returned the compliment. “He’s a fantastic coach – young and already famous. To be where he is at that age, you have to be unbelievably talented,” Advocaat remarked. The stage is set for a meeting of generations.