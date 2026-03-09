DFB-Pokal semi-final draw: Stuttgart host Freiburg, Leverkusen face Bayern

Title holders VfB Stuttgart will host SC Freiburg in the semi-finals of the Men’s DFB-Pokal in a Baden-Württemberg derby. In the second semi-final, Bayer 04 Leverkusen will welcome record cup winners FC Bayern München.

The match between FC Bayern and Leverkusen will take place on Wednesday, 22nd April (20:45 CET). VfB and Freiburg will contest their semi-final the following day, on Thursday, 23rd April (20:45 CET). The final at Berlin’s Olympiastadion will take place on 23rd May 2025.

The draw was made on 22nd February by Germany’s double Olympic luge gold medallist Max Langenhan, with DFB vice-president Peter Frymuth serving as draw director.