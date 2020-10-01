“Flick is an impressive sportsman and person”

Bayern Munich’s head coach Hansi Flick was voted UEFA Coach of the Year in Geneva. Since joining FC Bayern in November 2019, the 55-year-old has won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, the Champions League and both the European and domestic Super Cups – five titles. He beat fellow German coaches Jürgen Klopp, who led Liverpool to the Premier League title, and Julian Nagelsmann, Champions League semi-finalist with RB Leipzig. Keller, Löw and Bierhoff congratulated the winner.

DFB President Fritz Keller: “Not only does Hansi Flick entirely deserve the accolade of UEFA Coach of the Year, but I’m unbelievable happy for him. He’s an outstanding sportsman and person, and has brought back qualities that weren’t perhaps appreciated enough in the past. Hansi Flick has created a side that loves playing and has an insatiable need to win at FC Bayern Munich. He’s won everything there is to win. And through all that, he’s stayed true to himself. He’s the same man we got to know and appreciate at the DFB. His achievement is also testament to the outstanding quality of training available for coaches in Germany.”

Germany head coach Joachim Löw: “Congratulations to Hansi Flick for this outstanding achievement. It hasn’t surprised me at all. Hansi won everything this year with FC Bayern Munich. I’m so pleased that he finally has the recognition as one of the best coaches not only in Europe, but in the whole world. He’s always had the ability to get there.”

Oliver Bierhoff, director of the national team and academy: “This award crowns a fantastic year for Hansi Flick. We’ve already seen what an extraordinarily good coach he is at the DFB, and how he has a great understanding with his players. You can’t achieve things like he has without a special relationship between the coach and his players. This great recognition of a German coach also shows the value of the DFB academy and quality of training available for coaches in Germany, as Jürgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann both learnt their trade in Germany too.”

