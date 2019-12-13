World rankings: Germany ladies second again

There has been no change to the top three of the FIFA women’s world rankings. Germany remain in second place with 2078 points, behind world champions USA (2174 points) and ahead of European champions the Netherlands (2035 points).

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side increased their total from the September rankings by 14 points. Since then, the team has enjoyed EURO qualifying victories over Ukraine (8-0) and Greece (5-0), as well as the highlight of the international break: the 2-1 win against England at Wembley.

Ninth-placed Brazil returned to the top ten having dropped out in September for the first time.

Germany will be back in action in March, competing for the Algarve Cup, followed by more EUROS qualifiers in April against Ireland and Montenegro. The next world rankings will be released on 27th March 2020.

The Top 10

1st USA 2174 points

2nd Germany 2078

3rd Netherlands 2035

4th France 2033

5th Sweden 2022

6th England 2001

7th Australia 1963

8th Canada 1958

9th Brazil 1965

10th Japan 1942