U21 coach Stefan Kuntz signs contract extension

DFB have extended their contract with U21s coach Stefan Kuntz until 31 July 2023. This was confirmed at the recent committee meeting in Frankfurt am Main. Kuntz has been in charge of Germany’s U21 side since August 2016 and has led them to the final of the last two European Championships. In Poland 2017, Germany beat Spain 1-0 in the final and lifted the trophy. Two years later in Italy, Spain exacted revenge with a 2-1 win in the final.

Finishing as runners up at the 2019 U21 EUROS means Germany have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in July and August 2020. In their current qualifying campaign for the next U21 EUROS in Hungary and Slovenia, the Germany U21s sit at second in the group with six points from three games, just behind Belgium with seven from four.

Kuntz: "I’m grateful for the trust being put in me"

Stefan Kuntz spoke after signing the contract extension: "I am grateful for the trust being put in me and I’m looking forward to the tasks at hand with the U21s and to fighting for Gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. In the last year, we’ve achieved an awful lot with this team, both on and off the pitch. We want to make sure this work continues and we keep developing future internationals."

Oliver Bierhoff, senior team and academy director: "Stefan Kuntz’s contract extension is a great sign for the DFB and it shows our trusting relationship. Our players look up to Stefan and they and the clubs hold him in high regard. He is a wonderful ambassador for the DFB! He is doing an outstanding job with our U21s on their way back to becoming the best in the world. He and his team continue to feed players into the senior team. Most recently, there were six players from the U21 EURO final in the first team squad for the final two qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Belarus."

Chatzialexiou: "Kuntz evolves players"

Joti Chatzialexiou, the national teams’ athletic director: "Through his work with the U21s, Stefan Kuntz has demonstrated in recent years that he can set up a team, lead a team and prepare them for a tournament outstandingly. The achievements at the last two EUROS speak for themselves. Furthermore, he evolves players in his team into full Germany internationals and develops them not only as footballers, but also as individuals."

Meikel Schönweitz, youth team head coach: "We’re pleased to be continuing down the same successful path with Stefan Kuntz for the coming years. Aside from his experience, Stefan is a very empathetic person, which allows him to have a great understanding with his players. This characteristic, alongside football expertise is decisive in being successful and developing individuals. The next aim is to qualify for the next U21 EUROS, but the Olympic Games in 2020 will also be a special occasion for us. It will be a highlight for our players and a valuable experience in their careers. These are all exciting challenges, especially under the current circumstances in German football. We have big challenges ahead of us and we want to take them on together!"

The Germany U21s’ next games will be on the 26th March in Brunswick against Austria and on the 31st March in Magdeburg against Wales.