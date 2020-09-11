Two games in Braunschweig for Germany U21s

Germany U21s will play both of their final matches of 2020 in the Eintracht-Stadion in Braunschweig. The decision was made by the presidential board of the Deutscher Fußball-Bund (DFB) in a meeting on Friday. Coach Stefan Kuntz’s team will play a friendly on 12th November (18:15 CEST), with the opposition yet to be announced, before the final qualifier for the European U19 Championship against Wales on 17th November (18:15 CEST).

Stefan Kuntz said, “Our international match that was cancelled in March should have taken place in Braunschweig, so we’re glad that we can catch up in this respect. We’ll play both internationals in Braunschweig, as we don’t expect fans to be there in November and we want to keep organisation and travel costs as low as possible".

2021 European U21 Championship split into two stages

Before that though, two European U21 Championship qualifiers are on the agenda for October. The U21s travel to Chișinău to take on Moldova on the 9th October (18:15 CEST), before Bosnia and Herzegovina are the opponents in Fürth on 13th October (18:15 CEST). With nine points from five games, Germany U21s currently sit in second place behind Belgium in group nine of the qualifiers. Due to the impact of the coronavirus and other postponed tournaments, the 2021 European U21 Championship has been split into two stages. The group stage will take place from 24th to 31st March 2021, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final taking place from 31st May to 6th June. The tournament will be hosted by Hungary and Slovenia.

created by mmc/lb