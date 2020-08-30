Robin Koch joins Premier League side Leeds United

German international Robin Koch has left SC Freiburg to join English top-flight side Leeds United. The defender has signed a contract until summer 2024 with the Premier League newcomers.

The 24 year old joined Freiburg from 1. FC Kaiserslautern in August 2017 and made 87 appearances for the side. Koch has represented Germany on two occasions and has been called up to the national team again for the upcoming fixtures against Spain and Switzerland, on Thursday and Sunday respectively.

"I have paid a lot of attention to Leeds recently and noticed the size and tradition of the club. I am unbelievably impressed by the emotion and enthusiasm of the fans," Koch told the SID. "I made this decision very carefully. Despite offers from other clubs, it was the sporting concept at Leeds that was unparalleled. The opportunity to be able to develop under such a successful coach like Marcelo Bielsa, while playing in the Premier League, was a decisive factor."