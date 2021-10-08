Roberto Massimo departs the U21s squad

Roberto Massimo has left the Germany U21s squad to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19. The decision has been made after consulting the local health authorities and his club VfB Stuttgart. Thanks to the hygiene precautions already in place, the U21s can remain at their base in Marienfeld.

Antonio Di Salvo’s team will leave for Szeged on Sunday to being preparations for their next game on Tuesday away to Hungary. They won 3-2 against Israel on Thursday evening to maintain a 100% record in Group B after three games.