OneFootball brings DFB-Pokal to fans in France, Italy, UK and Netherlands

OneFootball, the world's largest owned and operated digital football media business, and the German Football Association (DFB) have today announced a distribution partnership to further grow the international reach of Germany’s premier cup competition, the DFB-Pokal.

With immediate effect and for the entirety of the 2020-21 season, OneFootball will exclusively stream the DFB-Pokal directly and for free to fans in France, Italy, UK and Netherlands. Additionally, OneFootball will also broadcast highlight clips of all matches from each round of the competition via the OneFootball app and website.

Considered the second most important club title in German football, the DFB-Pokal sees 64 teams participate in the competition, including all clubs from the Bundesliga and the Bundesliga 2. Bayern Munich is the current title holder, claiming their 20th title following a 4-2 victory over Bayer 04 Leverkusen in July 2020.

With this forward-thinking approach, and OneFootball’s significant digital presence across Europe, the deal will accelerate the further global expansion and reach of the DFB’s premium club competition. The new partnership will officially kick off with a selection of Round 2 matches on 22 and 23 December 2020.

Lucas von Cranach, CEO and founder of OneFootball, explains: "The DFB-Pokal is one of Europe's premier domestic club competitions which fans throughout France, Italy, UK and Netherlands keenly follow. Working closely alongside DFB, we're thrilled to stream world-class, live football for free and look forward to providing football fans with more content, anytime, anywhere."

Dr. Holger Blask, Managing Director of the DFB GmbH, comments: "We are delighted to work together with OneFootball to bring fans from major European football nations closer to the DFB-Pokal. OneFootball has a strong track record of delivering high quality football content across all its platforms. The new partnership is a significant step in promoting the DFB-Pokal on international level and helping fans across Europe engage with a unique, exciting and very emotional competition."

ABOUT ONEFOOTBALL

OneFootball’s goal is to fuel the world’s football obsession. Reaching 85m football fans worldwide every month, OneFootball is the most popular football media platform for the new generation of football fans. It is the only app with a fully personalised home stream for non-stop news of your favourite club and the only company to offer single live football matches in-app on a free and pay-per-view basis. In the spirit that football is more than just 90 minutes, OneFootball operates a 24-hour newsroom to provide fans across the world with the comprehensive football content they crave - from statistics and live scores of 200+ leagues and competitions worldwide to breaking news, highlight clips, live streaming, transfer rumours and features. Native integration from OneFootball’s network of over 300 independent content creators, clubs, federations and broadcasters adds an additional 25,000+ pieces of content per week. OneFootball is available in 12 languages and is the best rated sports app in the world, based on millions of App Store and Google Play reviews. Founded twelve years ago, the company has its headquarters in Berlin and regional offices in London, New York, Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro.

In December 2020, OneFootball acquired Dugout to reshape the football digital media landscape and form the world's largest owned and operated digital football media business. The acquisition saw Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real and Olympique de Marseille's join OneFootball as shareholders.

ABOUT DFB

The German Football Association (DFB) is the governing body of football in Germany and in charge of the organization and management of championship games and competitions. With over seven million members, the DFB is the largest sporting federation in the world. Acting in social and sociopolitical responsibility, the DFB feels strongly committed to the idea of fair play. Recreational and popular sports are also subject to its special promotion.

The DFB wants to organize football in a sustainable and successful manner and use its potential to maintain and strengthen the democratic and ethical foundations of a free society. It is committed to quality, objectivity, honesty, fairness and integrity as central prerequisites for mutual success.

ABOUT DFB-POKAL

The DFB-Pokal is the most prestigious cup competition in German club football, with the cup winner earning a spot in the UEFA Europa League. The DFB-Pokal is a straight knockout competition with all of the 64 participating teams involved from the first round. The 36 Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 teams automatically qualify, alongside the top four finishers from the previous 3. Liga season. The remaining spaces are awarded to teams from Germany’s regional competitions. Each year at the end of the club football season, the Olympiastadion in Berlin is the host to the final of the DFB-Pokal.

