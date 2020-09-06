Löw: "We missed the chance to go 2-0 up"

Just as they did against Spain, Germany let a lead slip in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League. The players were critical of themselves after the match in Basel, while head coach Joachim Löw was also dissatisfied. DFB.de brings you a roundup of the key post-match quotes.

Head coach Joachim Löw: We missed the chance to go 2-0 up and failed to convert our chances. In the first half we did well, but in the second half we allowed Switzerland back into the game. We were not clinical enough in front of goal and we lost some of our rhythm after conceding. We did the basics well, but hopefully we will put up a better fight in October.

Toni Kroos: The match was similar to the one against Spain, unfortunately. We didn’t find any answers to the opposition’s high press and we gave the ball away far too often. When six points are there for the taking, it’s disappointing to only come away with two.

Ilkay Gündogan: Conceding like that is very annoying and was a real setback for us. We can’t let that happen at this level.

Julian Draxler: It wasn’t our best game, especially in the second half. We played well in the first half, but we fell away towards the middle and end of the second half.

