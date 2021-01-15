Löw named International Coach of the Decade, Neuer and Marozsán also honoured

The Germany national team has been awarded three major honours by the International Federation of Football for History & Statistics (IFFHS). Germany team coach Joachim Löw was voted Best National Coach of the decade alongside awards for Manuel Neuer and Dzsenifer Marozsán, who picked up Best Men’s Goalkeeper and Best Women’s Playmaker of the 2010s respectively.

Neuer’s Germany teammate Marc-André ter Stegen came in eighth position in the men’s goalkeeper rankings. Marozsán beat Brazil's Marta and France's Camille Abily to the top prize, while her teammate Lena Goeßling finished sixth in the women’s playmaker rankings.

World Cup-winning coach Löw won his category in 2014 and 2017 in the annual IFFHS elections. Five-time Goalkeeper of the Year Manuel Neuer, who also won the World Cup in 2014, was voted top by the IFFHS in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and most recently in 2020. Marozsán won the IFFHS annual ranking in 2016, 2018 and 2020, came in second in 2017 and 2019, and third in 2013.

Other men’s winners included Argentina's Lionel Messi, who was voted World's Best Playmaker ahead of Toni Kroos in fifth and Mesut Özil in eighth. Best Club Coach was awarded to Diego Simeone of Atlético Madrid, while Liverpool FC boss Jürgen Klopp came in third.

created by mmc/lb