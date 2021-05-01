Late drama in Bremen: Forsberg sends Leipzig to the final

RB Leipzig became the first team to advance to the DFB-Pokal final with a 2-1 win (a.e.t.) against fellow Bundesliga side Werder Bremen. RBL have reached the final for just the second time after also doing so in 2019, and will face the winner of Borussia Dortmund/Holstein Kiel (1st May, 20:30 CEST) at Berlin's Olympiastadion on 13th May.

Leipzig in control, Bremen counter

Both sides started strong, as Leipzig's Alexander Sørloth recorded the first chance of the game. Werder goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka did well to get down to deny the Norwegian the opener. The visitors then took control of the game, but lacked precision on the counter. Werder struggled to break free of Leipzig's hold during this period, but came within inches of taking the lead in the 30th minute. Josh Sargent powered past Dayot Upamecano but sent his shot just wide from 15 metres out. The hosts were then awarded a penalty in the 43rd minute as Davie Selke looked to be brought down in the box by Nordi Mukiele, but VAR intervened to overturn the decision.

Pavlenka and the woodwork keep Werder alive

Leipzig came out of the break with the bulk of possession, but were kept at bay by a solid Werder backline. Mukiele hit the side netting after a well-placed pass from Kevin Kampl, but was called then called offside (52'). The woodwork would then come into play for the first time as Willi Orban's header hit the bar and bounced out (65').

Werder also tried their luck from set pieces, as Yuya Osako headed just wide off a free kick from Ludwig Augustinsson (70'). The woodwork would keep Leipzig at bay yet again: this time it was Christopher Nkunku who was denied by the post (78'). The closing moments of the match were fast and furious, as both sides looked to net the elusive opener. It wasn't to be, however, as the game went to extra-time.

Drama in extra-time

It didn't take long for Leipzig to get on the board as extra-time kicked off. Dani Olmo played a pass into the box, where the recently subbed on Hee-chan Hwang was able to get on the end of it and put it past Pavlenka (93'). Their lead wouldn't last for long, however, as Leonardo Bittencourt pounced on a mistake at the back by Upamecano before rounding Peter Gulacsi to level the scores (105').

The next minutes belonged to Leipzig, as they looked to restore their advantage. Benjamin Henrichs hit the side netting in the 106th minute, before Yussuf Poulsen headed just over (108'). Just as it appeared as though we would be heading to penalties to determine a winner, Emil Forsberg got on the end of a cross from Hwang to acrobatically power the winner past Pavlenka right at the death (120+1').

created by dfb/asv