Knaak returns, Marozsan unavailable

Germany women’s head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has announced her 27-player squad for the final two friendlies ahead of the summer break. Germany will face France in Straßburg on 10th June (21:10 CEST) and Chile in Offenbach on 15th June (15:00 CEST). Turid Knaak (Atletico Madrid) returns to the squad, after having not been able to feature recently due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Voss-Tecklenburg will be without Dzsenifer Marozsan, who will be in the USA at the time of the games. The midfielder has agreed to a six-month loan from Olympique Lyon to sister club OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League. Alexandra Popp, Kathrin Hendrich, Lena Petermann, Pauline Bremer and Giulia Gwinn have all not been selected due to injury.

“We want to build on the strong performances from our recent friendlies and are looking forward to ending the season against two great opponents,” said Voss-Tecklenburg. “Our goal is to dominate both games, play with courage and desire.”

“Contest the second game with young, fresh legs”

Marina Hegering, Lina Magull, Lea Schüller (all FC Bayern München) and Sara Däbritz (Paris Saint-Germain) will only feature against France. “After talks with the players and the clubs, we’ve elected to give them a break after such a long season. We want to contest our second game with young, fresh legs and be as successful as possible,” said Voss-Tecklenburg.

The team had initially planned a trip to the USA in June, which would have included a match against the reigning world champions, but this has had to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

