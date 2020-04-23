Keller lauds DFL support: "strong act of solidarity"

The Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) will give financial aid to both the 3. Liga and FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga to ensure stability throughout the corona crisis. A total of €7.5 million will be made available by the DFL for clubs in both leagues. The sum will be drawn from a DFL solidarity fund, to which €20 million was provided by Germany’s Champions League clubs FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

DFB president Fritz Keller said; “this is a strong act of solidarity, for which we are incredibly thankful towards the DFL and the 36 Bundesliga clubs, especially Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer 04 Leverkusen. We can only overcome this crisis together, when we act as one, because there is only one football. The Bundesliga clubs exemplify this cohesion in a brilliant manner with their financial support of the 3. Liga and FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga. It shows that we are fighting together for the good of our football and that we won’t give up on any club. After the most recent discussions, I hope that it will help third tier clubs in particular to envisage suitable conditions and opportunity for the resumption of the league.”

The fund will be divided equally among the clubs from the 3. Liga and FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga. Clubs from the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga, which are represented by teams in the 3rd and women’s Bundesliga, have agreed to waive their share of the money. So 25 clubs will have access to the total sum of €7.5 million. In particular, the funs can help to cover the costs of the organisation and realisation of matches once games are resumed and thus not burden clubs.