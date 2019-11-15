How Germany can confirm their place at EURO 2020

The Germany national team could secure qualification for the 2020 UEFA European Championship with one game to spare on Saturday in Mönchengladbach. We explain the scenarios needed for Die Mannschaft to book their place at next summer’s tournament.

Germany qualify for EURO 2020 if…

...they beat Belarus and the Netherlands avoid defeat against Northern Ireland.

...they draw with Belarus and the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland.

The top two sides from each of the ten qualifying groups will be guaranteed a place at EURO 2020 between 12th June and 12th July, with the other four spots to be decided in March’s play-offs based on the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League standings. In Belgium, Italy, Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Spain, England, Czech Republic, France and Turkey, ten countries have already qualified for the EUROs set to take place in twelve different cities across Europe, including Munich.

created by mmc/mh