Germany women's friendly vs. USA cancelled

The end-of-season friendly between the Germany women’s team and USA has been cancelled due to coronavirus. Germany were originally meant to play two away matches against the reigning world champions in June.

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: “Health takes absolute priority here, which is why this is the right decision, even though we were much looking forward to these two matches against the world champions, as an important step in this young team’s development process.”

This follows two European qualifiers against Ireland and Montenegro at the start of April that were postponed by UEFA.

created by dfb/mmc