Germany Women to face Ireland in Essen

In their first match back following the enforced break, the Germany women’s team will face Ireland in Essen on 19th September (14:00 CEST), the DFB presidential board announced following its meeting in Frankfurt on Friday. It will be Germany’s fifth match as part of qualification for EURO 2022.

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side have a perfect record in qualifying so far, with four wins from four and an aggregate scoreline of 31-0. Ireland currently top Group I with 13 points having played a game more.

Voss-Tecklenburg: “We’re itching to be back on the pitch together”

“We’re very much looking forward to seeing everyone again after such a long time apart,” said Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. “The entire coaching staff and the players are itching to be back on the pitch together. We have an important game in Essen against a team that’s at the top of the table. Ireland will do all they can in order to take points from us. They are a very physical team who don't shy away from any challenges. We already know that we will be facing off against a team with a strong mentality.”

The match against Ireland had initially been scheduled for 11th April at the Preußenstadion in Münster. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, both EURO qualifiers against Ireland and Montenegro were postponed by UEFA earlier this year.

In addition to Germany and Ireland, Group I includes teams representing the Ukraine, Montenegro and Greece. The locations for the remaining qualifying matches will be announced at a later date.