Germany women to face England in Wiesbaden

The women’s national team will play their second home match after the break on Tuesday, 27th October (16:00 CEST) at the Brita-Arena in Wiesbaden. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team will face England in a rematch of a 2019 fixture, when Germany triumphed 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on a special night late last year. The fixture was confirmed by DFB president Fritz Keller in a written statement.

"We are looking forward to playing against strong opposition, who will push us and give us the opportunity to develop and push our limits even further. The game at Wembley already showed how we can benefit from these challenges as a team,” said Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. “The players need these experiences to grow as individuals, while they also help us to improve as a team. I hope that my players show the same passion and love for the game that they showed in the last match against England. They need to play with courage and self-confidence.”

One of the various reasons for the choice of Wiesbaden as the host venue is that the stadium offers ideal conditions to adhere to the hygiene regulations that have been laid out for the completion of international fixtures. The national team gets back into action after the coronavirus break with a pair of European Championship qualifiers – first up are Ireland in Essen on 19th September (14:00 CEST) before a trip to Montenegro on 22nd September (16:00 CEST). The 2022 European Championships will take place in England.