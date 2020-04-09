Germany to play France in eFootball friendly

#WePlayAtHome round three: On Tuesday 14 April, after match-ups with Spain and Norway, another duel on console is on the way. At 18:30 CEST, a German quartet will meet the current FIFA eNations Cup holders France. France are also world champions both on the pitch and online.

Timo Werner and U21 international Nico Schlotterbeck are on the card for Germany. Schlotterbeck returns to the controller after a 6-1 triumph over his counterpart from Spain. Professional eSports player Umut “HSV_Umut” Gültekin of Hamburger SV and U19 women’s international Pauline Nelles of FC Köln complete the Germany team. The games will be mabe up of six-minute halves, and will be played in the 85 mode.

DFB-eFootball.de and YouTube showing the games live

Germany have lost both of their matches in the ongoing eFriendly series – 7-4 against Spain and 12-0 against Norway.

The games against the world champions are available to watch live and for free on the newly-launched www.dfb-eFootball.de, as well as the DFB’s own YouTube channel.