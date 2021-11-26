Germany score eight against Turkey for their fifth win

A comfortable win maintains the perfect record, another step towards the World Cup in 2023 and well prepared for the European Championships next summer. The Germany women won their final home match of the year 8-0 against Turkey. An own goal from Kezban Tag and forced by Lea Schüller started things off after just 46 seconds. Two early goals from the FC Bayern München striker in the 10th and 11th minutes, her third in the second half (67’) as well as goals from Hoffenheim’s Jule Brand (62’), Frankfurt’s Laura Freigang (74’) and Sjoeke Nüsken (80’) and Bayern’s Klara Bühl (87’) capped off the team’s fifth win in five in World Cup qualifying.

With 15 points, 28 goals scored and just one conceded, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side are top of Group H ahead of their trip to Portugal (Tuesday, 19:00 CET) who have 12 points on the board.

Three goals in eleven minutes

The Germany head coach made six changes to the eleven that started their dominant win over Israel last month. Maximiliane Rall, Lena Oberdorf and Jana Feldkamp replaced Lena Lattwein, Leonie Maier and Sophia Kleinherne in defence. In midfield, Nüsken started in place of Melanie Leupolz and Bühl and Schüller were in attack instead of Freigang and Brand.

Urged on by the 2583 spectators in the Eintracht-Stadion in Braunschweig, Germany made a lightening start to the contest. Schüller was immediately a disruption for the opposition and, after being set up by Sara Däbritz, she forced an early lead for Germany with less than a minute played. After just eleven minutes, it was already 3-0 to the hosts. Schüller headed in a cross from captain Svenja Huth in the tenth minute then in the next attack she finished off a nice move to make it three.

Lina Magull (9’), Däbritz (16’) and Bühl (16’) all had chances to run up the score even higher in the first 20 minutes, as Turkey struggled to find their way into the game. Turkey’s first chance from within the final third came in the 25th minute, but Elif Keskin’s shot sailed high over the bar. Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms was forced into making her first save in the 33rd minute, as she parried a free-kick from Berna Yeniceri from outside the box.

Germany continued to look to attack, but weren’t able to finish their chances inside the area. They were either undone by attempting one pass too many, or had their shots blocked by a Turkish defender.

Substitutes find the back of the net

Voss-Tecklenburg made three changes during the break. Brand, Linda Dallmann and Leupolz replaced Huth, Magull and Däbritz. The team first needed to adjust to the changes, but then continued their dominant form from the first half. Bühl was unlucky to send a shot crashing against the bar in the 57th minute.

In the 62nd minute, it was one of the substitutes that would score, as Brand netted her fourth international goal in her ninth match for Germany (62‘). Schüller then completed her hat-trick just five minutes later after combining with Brand (67’). After coming off the bench, Freigang needed just two minutes to find the back of the net to put Germany 6-0 up (74’). Nüsken (80’) and Bühl (87’) then added two more to wrap up a dominant showing.

With the win, Germany remain in top spot in qualifying Group H, having won all five of their matches so far, while scoring 28 goals and conceding just once. They will now face Portugal – who are just two points behind Germany in second place – in a top-of-the-table clash on Tuesday (30th Nov., 19:00 CET).

created by dfb/mmc