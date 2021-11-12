Flick: “Sané makes it all look so easy, which is really impressive”

Flick: “We’re excited for the game against Armenia”

Loads of goals, a great atmosphere and a satisfied head coach: the Germany Men’s national team had an enjoyable evening as they thrashed Liechtenstein 9-0 in a World Cup qualifier. Hansi Flick complimented his team’s performance in Wolfsburg in his post-match interview.

DFB.de: Mr. Flick, how would you judge this convincing 9-0 home victory over Liechtenstein?

Hansi Flick: We’re very happy with our performance. Our aim was to give Jogi Löw the perfect send-off, and the team managed to do that.

DFB.de: What did you think of the atmosphere at the sold-out Wolfsburger Arena?

Flick: It was one of the best things about the night. Just like in our previous home games, there was a great synergy between the team and the fans which meant for a fantastic atmosphere. The team tried to play attractive football, and we could have scored even more goals.

DFB.de: Can any conclusions from a footballing perspective be drawn from this game?

Flick: The Liechtenstein game was another step on our journey. We want to keep developing as a team, and so we need to take advantage of every game that we play. We also had two training sessions before the match and coaching staff and I were very pleased to see the willingness of the lads to implement the things we had worked on in those sessions.

DFB.de: Leroy Sané put in a very strong performance. How do you think he is getting on in general?

Flick: He’s shown in the last few weeks what an incredible player he is. He makes it all look so easy, which is really impressive, and everything about him is unique, even his running style. He’s proven his attacking qualities, too. But what I really like about him is his willingness to hunt the ball down and press the opponent: he’s done that really well in recent weeks.

DFB.de: Will Leon Goretzka be able to play in the next match after getting kicked in the neck during last night’s game?

Flick: He’s still being looked at, but I reckon he’ll be able to travel with us to Armenia. Leon is a player who we really need in our side – especially given the current circumstances. He strengthens our defence, which is crucial for us. He was able to carry on after half-time, but we didn’t want to take any risks and so we took him off.

DFB.de: Did the Coronavirus drama at the start of the week have a significant influence on the team’s preparations?

Flick: It was a little hectic on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, but then we swiftly returned to normality. Now we’re excited for the game against Armenia, our final match of 2021. We want to end the year on a high.

created by mmc/bw