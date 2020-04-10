Die Mannschaft donate 1,000 laptops

In order for grandparents to keep in touch with their loved ones through video calls and for children in hospices to stay in contact with their friends, the Germany national team has donated 1,000 laptops to retirement homes, care homes and hospices in Germany to help make sure that those affected do not feel isolated in this difficult time. With Telekom also set to provide necessary hotspots, the aim is to keep everyone connected, at least digitally, until we get through this crisis together.