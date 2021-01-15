DFB-Pokal last-16 ties scheduled

The German FA have confirmed the exact timings for the DFB-Pokal last-16 ties. The games are split over two days and four kick-off slots, with matches at 18:30 CET and 20:45 CET on Tuesday, 2nd February and Wednesday, 3rd February respectively.

The first matches see the only remaining fourth-tier side Rot-Weiss Essen travel to Bundesliga high-flyers Bayer 04 Leverkusen. At the same time, FC Bayern München’s conquerors Holstein Kiel will host fellow Bundesliga 2 outfit SV Darmstadt 98. Wednesday features the only all-Bundesliga ties, with VfL Wolfsburg taking on FC Schalke 04 in the earlier kick-off, followed by a meeting between VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Last-16 schedule

Tuesday, 2nd February 2021 | 18:30 CET

Holstein Kiel vs. SV Darmstadt 98

Rot-Weiss Essen vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen



20:45 CET

Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Paderborn 07

SV Werder Bremen vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth



Wednesday, 3rd February 2021 | 18:30 CET

VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Schalke 04

RB Leipzig vs. VfL Bochum



20:45 CET

VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

SSV Jahn Regensburg vs. 1. FC Köln

created by mmc/mh