Bundesliga to restart on 16th May

The Bundesliga returns to matchday 26 from its corona-enforced break without a Friday night game. On Thursday, the Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) announced that on 16th May, the Bundesliga and Second Division will restart. Matches have been postponed since the middle of March. The championship should be decided by the 27th June. As usual, the 2nd Bundesliga will be decided one day later, on the Sunday. Providing the situation with coronavirus allows this.

The German government had given the green light for restart on Wednesday.