Beckenbauer: a career marked by titles

Franz Beckenbauer was a world champion as both a player and head coach, a European champion, a twice European and four-time Germany Footballer of the Year – and that’s just a snippet of the long list of the Kaiser’s achievements. DFB.de has assembled a list of facts and statistics covering the gleaming international career of the German national team’s honorary captain, who died last Sunday at the age of 78.

Beckenbauer’s career as an international player

103 international caps, placing him twelfth in Germany’s all-time list

One of 13 male players so far to have won more than 100 Germany caps

He started all 103 matches. Franz Beckenbauer, Philipp Lahm (113 starts in 113 caps) and Jürgen Kohler (105 starts in 105 caps) are the only players with at least 70 caps to have started every game.

He led the national team out as captain in 50 of these games

14 goals, 20 assists and 34 goal involvements

69 wins (67 percent) making him the player with the ninth-most international victories

18 draws (17 percent)

16 defeats (16 percent)

One yellow card, no reds

1974 World Cup winner (as captain)

1972 EUROs winner (as captain)

European Footballer of the Year 1972 and 1976

Germany Footballer of the Year 1966, 1968, 1974 and 1976

Germany Footballer of the Century 2000

Goal of the Month in February 1972 and March 1974

Best young player of the 1966 World Cup

Honorary captain of the German national team

Named in the FIFA World Team of the 20th Century

Voted third in the World Footballer of the 20th Century

‘Sportsman of the century’ at the Bavarian Sports Awards 2018

Included in the first eleven of the German football Hall of Fame at the German Football Museum in 2018

Competed in three World Cups (1966, 1970, 1974), with 18 games, five goals and one assist

Competed in three European Championships (1972, 1976)

First international cap in the 2-1 win over Sweden in Solna on 26th September 1965

Last international cap in the 1-0 loss to France in Paris on 23rd February 1977

Beckenbauer’s career as Germany’s head coach

66 games

36 wins (55 percent)

17 draws (26 percent)

13 defeats (19 percent)

1990 World Cup winner

1986 World Cup runner-up

First game in the 3-1 defeat to Argentina in Düsseldorf on 12th September 1984

Last game in the 1-0 World Cup Final win over Argentina in Rome on 9th July 1990

Beckenbauer was directly involved in a total of 169 international matches (103 as a player and 66 as head coach). Only Joachim Löw (198, all as head coach) and Berti Vogts (198, 96 as a player and 102 as head coach) have been involved more often.

