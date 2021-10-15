News

    Ann-Katrin Berger unavailable for World Cup qualifiers

    Ann-Katrin Berger has dropped out of the Germany women’s squad ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The goalkeeper, who plays for Chelsea, picked up an injury in a recent Champions League match against Juventus. Germany are due to play a double-header against Israel in Tel Aviv on Thursday, 21st October (18:00 CEST) and in Essen on Tuesday, 26th October (16:05 CEST).

    Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will not be calling up a replacement for Berger. A total of 23 players will arrive in Düsseldorf on Monday in order to begin preparing for the matches.

    15.10.2021 // Women's National Team Ann-Katrin Berger unavailable for World Cup qualifiers
